Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Bakery Bar gets sweet and boozy at its official grand opening

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 6:00 AM

The upstairs space in the alley between Church and Pine streets has struggled in recent years, with Rok Room going through two incarnations separated by a long period of inactivity. But the Bakery Bar, already in soft opening, looks to reverse that trend with craft cocktails sculpted around the flavors of classic desserts. If sweet’s your thing, you may want to check out the menu at a discounted price on their grand opening night.

7 p.m. Thursday; The Bakery Bar, 41 W. Church St.; various menu prices; facebook.com/thebakerybarorlando

