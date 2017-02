click image Photo via Christina Grimmie/Facebook

The family of Christina Grimmie, thecontestant and pop singer who was tragically shot to death at the Plaza Live last summer, is having a single of her work released tomorrow as a posthumous tribute.The single, "Invisible," will be released by Republic Records/Universal Music Group, also home to the Weeknd and Lorde.The single will presumably be made available on various digital platforms, though as of this writing, neither Republic nor Universal has anything in the way of announcements. According to Grimmie's brother Marcus, a further EP of unreleased material will come out in March Grimmie's official Twitter page made the official announcement recently , adding that it was always a dream of Grimmie's to release music on a major label.Watch a teaser for the song and the official lyric video below.