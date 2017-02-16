Pop-up F.L.A.M.E. event at the Orange Studio merges art and fashion worlds

click to enlarge Lesley Silvia

"The Three Graces"

Nobody doesn’t love a good art party, and F.L.A.M.E. promises to fit into themold Orlando has come to enjoy: cool space, cool artists, free entry but plenty of cool stuff to buy, plus the satisfaction of ephemerality – if you miss it, you missed out. F.L.A.M.E. also promises to break out of that molda bit, though, in a fittingly one-off manner: not only will there be local goods for sale, an exhibition by a respected local artist (Lesley Silvia) and an artist creating work on the spot (19-year-old New Yorker Goyart, who’s as influenced by Walt Disney as he is by Basquiat), there’ll also be one-off fashion created on the spot by Fire the Help. Organizer Winston Taitt says, “It’s so cool to me that kids want to be creative, instead of being herded by commercialism. Instead of the latest Gucci/Prada/Hermes, they want these one-of-ones.” Get fired up and satisfy your desire for distinction with a jacket or shirt from Fire the Help, minis from Political Sculptor, pins and patches from Secret Society, and a plethora of beverage choices: cocktails by Will’s Pub, fizzy probiotics from Orlando City Kombucha, caffeine by Vita Luna, and beer from Ten10 and MIA Brewing.6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 | Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave. | free