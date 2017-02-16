Florida Supreme Court blocks 24-hour abortion waiting period

click to enlarge Photo by Progress Ohio via Flickr

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a 2015 law that would have required women to wait 24 hours before having abortions.Justices, in a 4-2 decision, sided with a Leon County circuit judge who issued a temporary injunction against the law."In this case, the state failed to present any evidence that the mandatory delay law serves any compelling state interest, much less through the least restrictive means, and, therefore, the trial court correctly concluded that there is a substantial likelihood that the mandatory delay law is unconstitutional," said the majority opinion, written by Justice Barbara Pariente and joined by Chief Judge Jorge Labarga and justices R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.Justices Ricky Polston and Charles Canady dissented.