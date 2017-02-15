Bloggytown

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Valencia College creates Pulse Memorial Scholarship honoring student victims

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge People lay candles at a small vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • People lay candles at a small vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
The Valencia College Faculty & Staff Giving Campaign team is offering a scholarship honoring the victims of the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.

The PULSE Memorial Scholarship will be offered to students, mainly in the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, that have been impacted by the Pulse shooting and who continue to support and promote diversity in the community and social justice for all people.

So far, the committee has raised about $15,000, but will need $25,000 in order to endow the scholarship to Valencia students, which will guarantee the money raised remains untouched.

n the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been launched to raise the rest of the funds.

