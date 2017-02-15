Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Valencia College creates Pulse Memorial Scholarship honoring student victims
By Rachel LeBar
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:15 AM
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
People lay candles at a small vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
The Valencia College Faculty & Staff Giving Campaign team is offering a scholarship honoring the victims of the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.
The PULSE Memorial Scholarship
will be offered to students, mainly in the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities, that have been impacted by the Pulse shooting and who continue to support and promote diversity in the community and social justice for all people.
So far, the committee has raised about $15,000, but will need $25,000 in order to endow the scholarship to Valencia students, which will guarantee the money raised remains untouched.
n the meantime, a GoFundMe
page has been launched to raise the rest of the funds.
