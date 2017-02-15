Tip Jar

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

King Bao owners plan new restaurant on Colonial Drive

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KING BAO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via King Bao/Instagram
The owners of King Bao are opening up a new restaurant down the street called Colonial Lobster, a concept that will focus on every New Englander's, (and now Orlandoan's), favorite staple: the lobster roll.

The Mills 50 lunch spot announced on its Instagram Wednesday that the new concept will center on lobster rolls, seafood and craft beers. Colonial Lobster has not announced an opening date but is "coming soon," according to owners.

Colonial Lobster will be located on 1225-A E. Colonial Drive, Orlando.

