Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Kathleen Blake and Brandon McGlamery are 2017 James Beard Award semifinalists

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:24 PM

The James Beard Foundation has announced this year's JBF Award semifinalists, and there's a little bit of Orlando love in there.

2017 semifinalist Kathleen Blake, chef-owner of the Rusty Spoon, has made it to the finalist round for Best Chef: South three times, in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Brandon McGlamery, our other 2017 semifinalist, is best known for Luma on Park and Prato and is fresh off the opening of his new Luke's Kitchen + Bar; he was also a finalist in 2013.

So far, despite making it to the semifinalist and finalist rounds year after year, no Orlando chef has won the category yet. But maybe this is our year.

Finalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards will be announced  in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 15, and winners on Monday, May 1, at a gala in Chicago.

