Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Jazz-poetry hybrid Loudar at Blue Bamboo is your best post-Valentine's bet

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge Pascal Sacleux
  • Pascal Sacleux
Say you forgot about Valentine's Day, or maybe you and your sweetie's schedules just didn't allow for a romantic night out. You could do worse than catching Loudar to make up for it. A project that tends to only happen whenever French poet Patrick Sacleux is in town, Loudar started out as just readings of poetry from Sacleux, accompanied by his son, Pascal, on guitar. The musical portion has grown with repeat performances and now incorporates Sacleux fils on guitar, Phil Longo on bass, Shae Charles MacPherson on drums and Joseph Davoli on trumpet. The atmospheric backgrounds produced are largely improvised, providing a stirring soundtrack to Sacleux père's bilingual (French and English) wordplay.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 | Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-9951 | bluebambooartcenter.com | $10
  • User Submitted
    Loudar @ Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

    • Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $10

