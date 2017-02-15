Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Insomnia Cookie's new downtown Orlando location is giving away free cookies
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 3:51 PM
Insomnia Cookies
Photo via Insomnia Cookies/Facebook
opened their second area location last Saturday in downtown Orlando, and to celebrate they're giving out free snacks.
The cookie shop, whose name is a nod to the fact they're always open till 3 a.m., is handing out one free cookie per customer through Friday, Feb. 17. (Sorry, but this offer does not include deluxe cookies.)
Like the UCF location, this Insomnia Cookies bakery will deliver until 3 a.m.
with a minimum order of $6.
