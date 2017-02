click to enlarge Photo via Kaleo

Folk-rock group Kaleo are kicking off their 2017 Handprint tour next week, and yes, they will be coming to Orlando.Kaleo will perform with band Roses & Revolutions at the House of Blues on March 5.Kaleo's first self-titled album was recorded in 2013, with five singles topping the charts. Since then, the band has continued to shock the world with their adventurous performances; one, on top of an iceberg, another, inside of a volcano.So Icelandic of them.