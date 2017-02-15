Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Here's Buddy Dyer recording his welcome message for the new airport People Movers
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:03 AM
If you've ever flown out of gates 1-59 at Orlando International Airport then you've rode on an Automated People Mover, which means you've definitely heard Mayor Buddy Dyer's voice talk about how great Orlando is.
It's a wonderful message. While grasping your carry-on and breathing into some guy's hair that's only 3 inches from your face, it's a nice reprieve to hear Dyer discuss the importance of looking past our "wold-class theme parks."
Anyway, because we love Dyer's welcome message so much, he let us in on the magic behind the curtain by posting a video of his process, posting the video above to Twitter
last Monday.
Now you have something to think about every single time you're crammed into the APM with hundreds of antsy kids going to Disney.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via MCO
-
The old APMs at Orlando International Airport
Tags: Buddy Dyer, People Mover, airport, welcome message, Image