Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Bloggytown

Here's Buddy Dyer recording his welcome message for the new airport People Movers

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:03 AM

If you've ever flown out of gates 1-59 at Orlando International Airport then you've rode on an Automated People Mover, which means you've definitely heard Mayor Buddy Dyer's voice talk about how great Orlando is.

It's a wonderful message. While grasping your carry-on and breathing into some guy's hair that's only 3 inches from your face, it's a nice reprieve to hear Dyer discuss the importance of looking past our "wold-class theme parks."

Anyway, because we love Dyer's welcome message so much, he let us in on the magic behind the curtain by posting a video of his process, posting the video above to Twitter last Monday.

Now you have something to think about every single time you're crammed into the APM with hundreds of antsy kids going to Disney.
click to enlarge The old APMs at Orlando International Airport - PHOTO VIA MCO
  • Photo via MCO
  • The old APMs at Orlando International Airport

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  2. Protest at Disney tonight calls for CEO Bob Iger to leave Trump advisory council Read More

  3. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

  4. Trump's Florida vacations are costing local law enforcement $1.5 million in overtime Read More

  5. Carnival cruises will be sailing from Tampa to Cuba this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation