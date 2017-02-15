Groundbreaking Detroit band Death lives again to reclaim its place in rock history (Will's Pub)

click to enlarge Tammy Hackney

There have been some nice instances of important but overlooked bands finally getting their due over the years. But few are as righteous as(Feb. 13, Will’s Pub), who’ve recently become perhaps one of the greatest history-righting rock stories of all time. Emerging from the Detroit underground that was coursing with the blood of theand thethese three pioneering brothers, by dint of both their place and race, should’ve been etched in the seminal and absolutely essentialchapter in the history books. Instead, their stars were crossed, and despite some pretty major interest, they went nowhere and folded in 1977 right before punk erupted and changed the world. But these guys were doing it way beforeFortunately, their place in the music canon has now been restored, thanks primarily to excellent indie labelwho brought the band from footnote to headline beginning in 2009 by finally giving proper release to their 1970s recordings. Death has since reunited (minus the late David Hackney), gotten the documentary treatment (2012’s) and released new music (2015’s).After an unlikely climb from an abyss of memory and time, they finally made theirLike most of the world, I never saw Death’s original lineup with band visionary David Hackney, who died nearly a decade before they reformed. In his stead was guitarist Bobbie Duncan – a bandmate of the other two Hackney brothers (Bobby and Dannis) in reggae act Lambsbread – who laid down the licks respectably.The rhythm section of Bobby and Dannis, however, was O.G. With it leading the charge, the pulse of Death is still alive with all its economy, kick and clarity. Right there, in that room, it wasbrought back to miraculous life.The show was a monumental opportunity to see not just living history butFor underground music heads, it almost doesn’t get any more significant than this. Fortunately, there are a lot of us in Orlando, enough to pack the room with respect, raptness and full appreciation of the momentousness of the occasion.But the vibes coming off the stage were just as beautiful. The players beamed with the joy and gratitude of guys who’ve been granted a second, even bigger lease on artistic life and are taking athey probably never thought they’d see.Thankfully, black punk isn’t such a unicorn nowadays, as the great annualattests. But it’s not been historically common. And back in 1973, it was practically revolutionary. Had that bit of history on Death been duly marked all along, think about how much more interesting and advanced punk would be now. Luckily, a more chromatic new era is on the rise right now, and Death can be counted in it as both a reinstated historical cornerstone and a living part. Sometimes the cosmos is just, if a little late.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////