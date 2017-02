Disney sets opening date for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride, formerly known as Tower of Terror

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Disney has announced the opening date for the highly anticipated, and equally polarizing, Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in Anaheim, California.Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout, formerly known as the Tower of Terror, will open May 27, 2017. The opening day will include character interactions and a dance party, the company said on their official blog.According to Disney , the ride centers on Rocket Raccoon, as you help him and his pals break out of the Collector's Fortress. The attraction will feature "all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks."More info about the open day festivities can be found here