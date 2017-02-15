Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Disney sets opening date for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride, formerly known as Tower of Terror
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 3:38 PM
Disney has announced the opening date for the highly anticipated, and equally polarizing, Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in Anaheim, California.
Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout, formerly known as the Tower of Terror, will open May 27, 2017. The opening day will include character interactions and a dance party, the company said on their official blog.
According to Disney
, the ride centers on Rocket Raccoon, as you help him and his pals break out of the Collector's Fortress. The attraction will feature "all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks."
