The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Gist

Disney sets opening date for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride, formerly known as Tower of Terror

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Disney has announced the opening date for the highly anticipated, and equally polarizing, Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in Anaheim, California.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout, formerly known as the Tower of Terror, will open May 27, 2017. The opening day will include character interactions and a dance party, the company said on their official blog.
PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
According to Disney, the ride centers on Rocket Raccoon, as you help him and his pals break out of the Collector's Fortress. The attraction will feature "all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks."

More info about the open day festivities can be found here
PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. High-end Italian coffeehouse coming to Baldwin Park Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  3. City of Orlando wants your help to create a new flag Read More

  4. Protest at Disney tonight calls for CEO Bob Iger to leave Trump advisory council Read More

  5. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation