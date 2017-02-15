City of Orlando wants your help to create a new flag

Do you know what Orlando's flag looks like? Did you even know we had a flag?
click to enlarge
Photo via City of Orlando
The current flag for the City of Orlando
The City of Orlando wants the community's help in giving a new look to a pretty dated flag, so it's launching a public design competition to create a new flag together.
From Feb. 15 through March 22, you can submit a design to the City of Orlando for a new flag by sending it through the mail or dropping it off at one of seven locations around the city, according to a city press release. Officials want the flag to follow the five principles of good flag design articulated by the North American Vexillological Association, which include simplicity, meaningful symbolism, using two to three basic colors, no lettering or seal, and distinctiveness.
After people submit their ideas, 10 designs will be selected as finalists by a flag design committee made up of community leaders, art members and experts. The public will then have the opportunity to vote on those 10 designs online and at City Hall on 400 S. Orange Ave. That vote goes back to the committee who will determine the flag design and send it to the Orlando City Council for selection.
"A flag is more than just a symbol, it is a source of civic pride that makes people feel more connected to their city," the city says on its website for the competition. "As the City of Orlando’s story continues to evolve, so does the need for a visual identity that is unique to Orlando...We want a flag that flies proudly around the entire city and outside our homes. A flag that people can rally behind and businesses are proud to display. A new flag that is designed by the people for the people."
The city's current flag was adopted by the council in 1980 and depicts the Lake Eola fountain and several unidentifiable buildings. That flag was also created through a design competition backed by the Orlando Kiwanis Club and the Council of Arts and Sciences.
For more information about the design guidelines for the flag competition and where to submit your piece, visit cityoforlando.net/flag.