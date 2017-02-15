Bloggytown

Accused cop killer Markeith Lloyd indicted on two first degree murder charges

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY JAIL
  • Photo via Orange County Jail
On Wednesday, a grand jury voted to indict accused cop killer Markeith Lloyd on two first-degree murder cases, says 9th Circuit Court State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Lloyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon last December, as well as killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was allegedly shot by Lloyd after approaching him in a Wal-Mart parking lot on John Young Parkway and Princeton Avenue last month.

In total, Lloyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawfully killing an unborn child, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, aggravated assault, carjacking with a firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is a breaking story. We'll update this post when more information is available.

