Accused cop killer Markeith Lloyd indicted on two first degree murder charges

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Jail

On Wednesday, a grand jury voted to indict accused cop killer Markeith Lloyd on two first-degree murder cases, says 9th Circuit Court State Attorney Aramis Ayala.Lloyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon last December, as well as killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was allegedly shot by Lloyd after approaching him in a Wal-Mart parking lot on John Young Parkway and Princeton Avenue last month.In total, Lloyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawfully killing an unborn child, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, aggravated assault, carjacking with a firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.This is a breaking story. We'll update this post when more information is available.