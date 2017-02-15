The Heard

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

33 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Fabulous Thunderbirds
  • Photo via Fabulous Thunderbirds/Facebook
  • Fabulous Thunderbirds
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 16
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hart Bothwell 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Feb. 17
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Brian Smalley 8 pm at Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St; free; 407-777-3060.
Dave Wiseman 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Music in the Library: Shirley Wang and Mark Looney noon at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Rage of Astrology: Soundamind, Navitas, TimeBomb, Rich D., Analyze, Pimp Squad 10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.
Useless Jester, Scholars and Scoundrels 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 18
Blues B-Q: The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Three Forks Road 4 pm at City Commons Plaza, 400 S. Orange Ave.
Bomi Boys 8:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Cheryl Anderson 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Contour, InfiniteFreefall, Nory, Garrott Odom, Blue November 8 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Music in the Library: Balalaika Duo 11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Music in the Library: Balalaika Duo 3 pm at Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive.

Sunday, Feb. 19
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
The Digs: Chrono, DJ Stranger, Jaymob 4 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
GWADCIP$ 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
UCF Concert and University Bands 7 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.

Monday, Feb. 20
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Oriented Music Group Funk Jam 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Phoenix Jazz Orchestra 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 21
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

