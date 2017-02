'Walking Dead' stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan coming to MegaCon

click to enlarge Photo via AMC

Depending on where you sit in the stages of grief concerning the beloved Glenn Rhee , meetingNegan during this summer's MegaCon could provide the acceptance you need.Actors Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the 100,000 convention-goers at the Orange County Convention Center May 25-28.The cast ofincluding Tim Curry (!), will be in attendance. Also, the legendary Stan Lee will be making his final appearance at the Orlando Convention Center, says a spokesperson for MegaCon. Ticket prices range from $25 for single-day passes to $399 for the VIP experience.