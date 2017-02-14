The 8th Annual Northwestern Mutual Chili Cook-off returns to Festival Park this weekend

click to enlarge
Orlando is bringing the heat this weekend at the 8th Annual Northwestern Mutual Chili Cook-Off. This isn’t your grandma’s watered-down, lumpy stew either: We’re talking over 80 different chili samples, each with its own unique meaty, spicy bite. While you’re enjoying unlimited tastes of chili goodness, stop by the World Chili Eating Challenge, where 10 major league eaters will have only six minutes to shovel as much con carne as they can down their throats. And if that doesn’t sound like a good time to you, just remember that proceeds from this event will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, an organization fighting to find cures for children battling cancer.
noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | orlandochilicookoff.com
| $15-$50