Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tip Jar

Starring Rolls gets its final curtain call at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:43 AM

click image IMAGE VIA DRUNKATDISNEY | TWITTER
  • Image via DrunkAtDisney | Twitter
Just months after the pastry and coffee shop the Writer’s Stop closed, yet another pastry venue, Starring Rolls, has closed its doors.

Writer’s Block was closed due to its location in the heart of the construction area for Star Wars land, which is opening in 2019. Starring Rolls, however, is far from the nearest construction walls making this closure slightly different. If anything, the shuttering of this pastry shop, is more of a signal of how guests touring habits at the park have changed over time.

Nearby, the newer Trolley Car Cafe Starbucks offers many of the same pastry items and is in a much easier to find location. With that Starbucks being so popular Starring Rolls has become noticeable slower in recent times. That, mixed with new menu offerings throughout the park and a focus on evening entertainment in the park, the closure of this morning pastry shop is no big surprise.

On many days, Starring Rolls would close by mid-afternoon, unlike the Trolley Car Café, which typically stays open to nearly closing time at the park.

No details on what will replace Starring Rolls have been announced.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tin and Taco, a new downtown Mexican spot, opens for real on Valentine's Day Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  3. Marco Rubio accepted more money from Trump's cabinet nominees than any other senator Read More

  4. Comedian Daniel Tosh announces Orlando show for this April Read More

  5. Floridians plan to tell Marco Rubio how much they love Obamacare with Valentine's cards Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation