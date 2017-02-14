Starring Rolls gets its final curtain call at Disney's Hollywood Studios

click image
-
Image via DrunkAtDisney | Twitter
Just months after the pastry and coffee shop the Writer’s Stop
closed, yet another pastry venue, Starring Rolls, has closed its doors.
Writer’s Block was closed due to its location in the heart of the construction area for Star Wars land, which is opening in 2019. Starring Rolls, however, is far from the nearest construction walls making this closure slightly different. If anything, the shuttering of this pastry shop, is more of a signal of how guests touring habits at the park have changed over time.
Nearby, the newer Trolley Car Cafe
Starbucks offers many of the same pastry items and is in a much easier to find location. With that Starbucks being so popular Starring Rolls has become noticeable slower in recent times. That, mixed with new menu offerings throughout the park and a focus on evening entertainment in the park, the closure of this morning pastry shop is no big surprise.
On many days, Starring Rolls would close by mid-afternoon, unlike the Trolley Car Café, which typically stays open to nearly closing time at the park.
No details on what will replace Starring Rolls have been announced.