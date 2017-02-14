Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Jimmy Buffett is performing in Orlando this May
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 5:08 PM
Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefers just announced
an Orlando show for this May at the Amway Center.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are confirmed to play the Amway on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for $33-$132.50 and can be purchased here on the appointed day
.
