Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Jimmy Buffett is performing in Orlando this May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 5:08 PM

Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefers just announced an Orlando show for this May at the Amway Center.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are confirmed to play the Amway on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for $33-$132.50 and can be purchased here on the appointed day.

