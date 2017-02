click image Photo via Roedelius/Facebook

Kosmische/Krautrock legend and innovator, member of Cluster AND Harmonia, Brian Eno collaborator , David Bowie favorite, and solo artist Hans-Joachim Roedelius has been booked to play Orlando this spring. Roedelius, still going strong after a solid 50 years worth of restless creativity will be playing a set of newer, more ambient and immersive electronic material. One night only in Florida, presented by the Civic Minded 5.Hans-Joachim Roedelius plays Orlando at the Timucua White House on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available to purchase in advance here