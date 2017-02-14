Foxtail Coffee expanding with new Farmhouse space – more seating, faster espresso service

click image
Dreamy caffeination station Foxtail Coffee Co.
is having a baby! Foxtail's Farmhouse, a new space in the same building as the current shop, opens in six months or so, offering an espresso bar, coffee-roasting classes, artisan goods and YES LAWD extra seating.
According to their just-pushed-live domain
, we have roughly 181 days to wait.
The Farmhouse Espresso Bar will offer a variety of espresso-based drinks made with house-roasted beans, in a room sheathed in the same reclaimed barnwood as the original industrial-farmhouse Foxtail space. (Pour-overs, nitro and siphon coffees will still be served up front.) The market will sell "coffee, floral arrangements, soaps, dairy, eggs, juice, breads, oats, seeds, fruit, vegetables, wine, books, stationery, and kitchenware," all of it no doubt fitting in with the Foxtail design aesthetic.
And if that's a design aesthetic you enjoy, the Farmhouse will also be available for rentals for weddings, holiday parties, bridal showers and so forth. We predict some jittery bridesmaids in fall 2017.