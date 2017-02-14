Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tip Jar

Foxtail Coffee expanding with new Farmhouse space – more seating, faster espresso service

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:11 PM

click image FOXTAIL COFFEE ON INSTAGRAM
  • Foxtail Coffee on Instagram

Dreamy caffeination station Foxtail Coffee Co. is having a baby! Foxtail's Farmhouse, a new space in the same building as the current shop, opens in six months or so, offering an espresso bar, coffee-roasting classes, artisan goods and YES LAWD extra seating.

According to their just-pushed-live domain, we have roughly 181 days to wait.

The Farmhouse Espresso Bar will offer a variety of espresso-based drinks made with house-roasted beans, in a room sheathed in the same reclaimed barnwood as the original industrial-farmhouse Foxtail space. (Pour-overs, nitro and siphon coffees will still be served up front.) The market will sell "coffee, floral arrangements, soaps, dairy, eggs, juice, breads, oats, seeds, fruit, vegetables, wine, books, stationery, and kitchenware," all of it no doubt fitting in with the Foxtail design aesthetic.

And if that's a design aesthetic you enjoy, the Farmhouse will also be available for rentals for weddings, holiday parties, bridal showers and so forth. We predict some jittery bridesmaids in fall 2017.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Protest at Disney tonight calls for CEO Bob Iger to leave Trump advisory council Read More

  2. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

  3. Carnival cruises will be sailing from Tampa to Cuba this summer Read More

  4. GLBT Center fined $1,000 by state after investigation into Pulse fundraiser Read More

  5. 'Walking Dead' stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan coming to MegaCon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation