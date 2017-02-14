Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:57 PM
Every year around this time Florida waters become slightly more "sharky."
A recent video by Hydrophilik shows thousands of sharks, more than likely blacktip sharks, congregating between Fort Pierce and Vero Beach, Florida.
Don't worry. This is completely normal. Every year, approximately 10,000-12,000 blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters to, well, mate and eat, reports Smithsonian.
Though blacktip sharks are responsible for more human bites than any other shark, they're typically skittish and attacks mostly occur in cloudier water where things like a surfer's hand are mistaken for a small fish. New Smyrna surfers know all about this.
The sharks will stick around till mid to late March.