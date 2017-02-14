The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Gist

Disney reports declining attendance, but it doesn't really matter because guests keep spending cash

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia
After a 52-week high at the end of January, Disney gave a mixed bag of first-quarter results for 2017.

While other parts of the company were propped up by the blockbuster juggernaut "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and pulled down by ESPN, the parks and resorts division was a shining star despite some less than expected earnings.

Parks and Resorts was the only section of Disney to see positive revenue for the quarter. Coming off a 2016 financial year that saw the opening of the massive new Shanghai resort, expectations were a bit rougher this quarter than typically. However, all seemed to be pleased with the $4.56 billion in revenue and $1.11 billion in operating income that the division reported.

Just as many had reported, both attendance and occupancy were low for the quarter. Disney pointed to Hurricane Matthew in part for that dip. This is the fourth straight quarter of year after year declines in attendance at Disney parks. Despite these drops, the Parks and Resorts division saw the largest operating income in the past five years this quarter thanks to increasing per guest spending. Per guest spending has seen nearly consistent rather impressive increases in recent years.

Disney has launched numerous up-charge events and offerings over the past few years. These offerings range from Express bus service for $10, to a $15,000, 12-person meal in Disneyland.

Many of these offerings are listed as limited-time tests. The most popular ones seem to be semi-permeant offerings moving forward. Disney CEO Bob Iger did signal towards the end of last year that we could potentially see new hotels being built, calling the move “smart” for both Orlando and Anaheim.

The rumors here in Orlando consist mostly of new Disney Vacation Club villas, the timeshare cash cow for Disney, with rumored updates coming to numerous hotels at Disney World. None of these updates or new hotels have yet to be confirmed.

For now, we can only look at the ticket increases (yet again) as the best indication for another positive quarter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tin and Taco, a new downtown Mexican spot, opens for real on Valentine's Day Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  3. Marco Rubio accepted more money from Trump's cabinet nominees than any other senator Read More

  4. Comedian Daniel Tosh announces Orlando show for this April Read More

  5. Floridians plan to tell Marco Rubio how much they love Obamacare with Valentine's cards Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation