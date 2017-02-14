Carnival cruises will be sailing from Tampa to Cuba this summer

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Carnival Cruise Line
For the last few decades, Cuba has been an impossible destination for American travelers, but now the island is just a cruise away.
Carnival Cruise Line
announced Tuesday that it will offer 12 different trips from Tampa that include stops in Havana, Cuba.
According to the Miami Herald
, Carnival is the third cruise company to announce voyages to Cuba since December. Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines will also offer sailings to the Cuban capital.
Carnival is offering four- and five-night trips to Havana starting on June 29. The Carnival Paradise will embark from the Port of Tampa.
The four-night itineraries only include an overnight stop in Havana. These leave June 29, July 13, Aug. 24, Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19, and May 3, 2018.
The five-night cruises include a stop in Havana and another in either Key West or Cozumel Mexico. These leave Tampa on Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9.