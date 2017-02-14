The Heard

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Heard

Bedroom pop group Tall Dog to play Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:37 PM

click image Tall Dog - PHOTO VIA THE VINYL WARHOL
  • Photo via the Vinyl Warhol
  • Tall Dog
A member of new Factory-influenced outfit RV steps out with a suite of elegant and lo-fi agoraphobic pop songs as Tall Dog.

Tall Dog supports Teen Divorce, Gray Smiths and Young Cries (every single one of those band names seem thematically perfect to play tonight) at 9 p.m. tonight at Uncle Lou’s. Cover is $5.

