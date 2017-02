Bedroom pop group Tall Dog to play Uncle Lou's tonight

click image Photo via the Vinyl Warhol

Tall Dog

A member of new Factory-influenced outfit RV steps out with a suite of elegant and lo-fi agoraphobic pop songs as Tall Dog. Tall Dog supports Teen Divorce, Gray Smiths and Young Cries (every single one of those band names seem thematically perfect to play tonight) at 9 p.m. tonight at Uncle Lou’s. Cover is $5.