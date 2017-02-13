The Heard

Monday, February 13, 2017

The Heard

Will's Pub invites you to blow your load - or at least an eardrum - with Jucifer

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM

If you are searching for a Valentine's Day event either to (a) prove that you are a thoughtful yet edgy date for the evening or (b) drown out the incessant chatter of happy couples, fear not, Jucifer has you covered. Jucifer, the Georgian sludge-riot duo of Gazelle Amber Valentine (guitar/vocals) and Edgar Livengood (drums) headline Will's Pub on Valentine's Day, with the tenderly named event "Blow Your Load on Valentine's Day with Jucifer." And it may very well be the hot ticket tonight for non-devotees of awkward exchanges of flowers, chocolate or handcuffs. Jucifer has been a going concern since 1993, specializing in volume and sleaze, like this mad-eyed hybrid of the White Stripes and Melvins. Live, they excel at excess, cramming the equivalent of the Who's backline of amps into whatever small club unwittingly agrees to sacrifice their rooftop. Let love in.

with the Ludes | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $8-$10
