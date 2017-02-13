Tin and Taco, a new spot from Gringos Locos owner, opens for real on Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Tin & Taco
-
image via Tin & Taco on Facebook
, a new bar from an owner of Gringos Locos, has quietly opened on Washington Street.
The space used to be occupied by What's Your Beef?, a deli-type breakfast and lunch spot. Tin & Tacos will offer tacos (duh) and canned craft beers and sodas. (Items on the taco menu can actually be ordered as wraps, bowls, burritos or salads, à la Chipotle.)
The restaurant has been serving lunch to friends and family for a few days, but Tuesday, Feb. 14, they'll celebrate their official soft opening and add evening hours with a "Valen-Tins Day"
party.
Tin & Taco
40 W. Washington St.
407-425-4340
facebook.com/tinandtaco