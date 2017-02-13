The Heard

Monday, February 13, 2017

Michael Franti and Spearhead to play Plaza Live tonight

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:15 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Michael Franti and Spearhead/Facebook
Much-loved conscious rockers Michael Franti and Spearhead are set to play the Plaza Live tonight as part of their "Soulrocker" tour (also the title of their ninth and newest album).

Michael Franti and Spearhead play the Plaza Live tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for $27.50 and $40.

