Monday, February 13, 2017
Michael Franti and Spearhead to play Plaza Live tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:15 PM
Photo via Michael Franti and Spearhead/Facebook
Much-loved conscious rockers Michael Franti and Spearhead
are set to play the Plaza Live tonight as part of their "Soulrocker" tour (also the title of their ninth and newest album).
at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for $27.50 and $40
.
