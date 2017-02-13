Monday, February 13, 2017
Metallica brings 'WorldWired Tour' to Orlando this summer
By Nick Wills
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 11:09 AM
Photo via Metallica/Facebook
Riding the momentum from their Grammy performance Sunday night with Lady Gaga, Metallica has announced
their "WorldWired Tour," and two of these shred-filled evenings have been graciously thrown at The Sunshine State.
The metal gods will play Orlando at Camping World Stadium on July 5.
Tickets
range from $55-$155 and go on sale tomorrow, February 14.
If you can't make the Orlando show fear not, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium also has a tour date two days later on July 7.
