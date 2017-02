Metallica brings 'WorldWired Tour' to Orlando this summer

click to enlarge Photo via Metallica/Facebook

Riding the momentum from their Grammy performance Sunday night with Lady Gaga, Metallica has announced their "WorldWired Tour," and two of these shred-filled evenings have been graciously thrown at The Sunshine State.The metal gods will play Orlando at Camping World Stadium on July 5. Tickets range from $55-$155 and go on sale tomorrow, February 14.If you can't make the Orlando show fear not, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium also has a tour date two days later on July 7.