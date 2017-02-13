Inaugural Mennello Museum Invitational group show gives us something new to love on Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Mindy Colton
"Mustang Memories II"
Nothing screams Valentine's Day like a thorough examination of life through the lens of contemporary art, and the Mennello Museum's new annual exhibition of work from local artists sounds like a perfect match. The featured artists are also donating 50 percent of their proceeds from the sale of the art to benefit the Mennello Museum. What's not to love about such giving partners? We're sure this experience won't be like the time an OkCupid conquest took us on a date to an art museum, when we found out far too late that the museum's special Valentine's event was actually a singles mixer. And the other singles had already slammed all of the event's alcohol before we arrived, leaving us way too sober while we listened to anecdotes about all of the other women our date was currently meeting through OkCupid, Tinder, Match.com, EHarmony, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and probably the goddamn Yellow Pages at that point. Needless to say, we put our foot down after that and dated him for almost three years. But times have changed, and we're not bitter! It's time to get back on that horse and give another contemporary art exhibit a chance.
Opening 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 | through March 3 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.com
