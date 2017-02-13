Monday, February 13, 2017
Geyser Point Bar & Grill opens today at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:22 PM
click to enlarge
Over the past few months, Disney has added quite a few new dining options to their roster, and today they've just added one more.
The new Geyser Point Bar & Grill
opens today at Wilderness Lodge in the Copper Creek pool area.
The new eatery offers water-side lounge seating, handcrafted cocktails, small plates and a quick-service walk-up window for eating on the go.
click to enlarge
According to Disney, Geyser Point serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m., with lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to midnight.
You can check samples from the new menu here
.
Tags: disney, wilderness lodge, Geyser Point, Image