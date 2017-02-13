Tip Jar

Monday, February 13, 2017

Tip Jar

Geyser Point Bar & Grill opens today at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Over the past few months, Disney has added quite a few new dining options to their roster, and today they've just added one more.

The new Geyser Point Bar & Grill opens today at Wilderness Lodge in the Copper Creek pool area.

The new eatery offers water-side lounge seating, handcrafted cocktails, small plates and a quick-service walk-up window for eating on the go.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
According to Disney, Geyser Point serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m., with lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to midnight.

You can check samples from the new menu here.

