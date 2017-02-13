The Heard

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dionne Warwick rolls into the Dr. Phillips Center to play the hits

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge
If you are searching for a Valentine's Day event that is (a) full of some of the greatest pop love songs ever written and (b) benefits a good cause ... Jesus, are you ever picky! Fear not, though, Dionne Warwick (!) has got you covered. One of the pre-eminent voices of 20th-century R&B, Warwick rolls into town to play THE HITS. And when we say the hits, we mean a whole other level of refined pop perfection; Warwick was the chosen voice for smooth heartbreak overlords Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It was Warwick who breathed vivid life into melancholy symphonies like "Walk On By," "I Say a Little Prayer for You," and "Anyone Who Had a Heart." And that was only the launching point for a stacked discography and career that continues today. All proceeds from this show go to the Port Orange-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3282.

with Myles Savage's Motown Party Tour | 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$140
