Comedian Demetri Martin coming to Orlando this spring
By Nick Wills
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:09 PM
Demetri Martin
decomediaproducciones.../Instagram
, musical master of deadpan humor and star of the hit show Our Fascinating Planet
, will be coming to Orlando this spring.
Martin will be at the Plaza Live on Thursday, March 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets
are already on sale and range from $30-$40.
If attending, expect an evening riddled with awkward moments and the large humorous payoffs that seem to follow Mr. Martin wherever he roams.
