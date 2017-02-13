The Gist

Monday, February 13, 2017

Comedian Demetri Martin coming to Orlando this spring

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge DECOMEDIAPRODUCCIONES.../INSTAGRAM
  • decomediaproducciones.../Instagram
Demetri Martin, musical master of deadpan humor and star of the hit show Our Fascinating Planet, will be coming to Orlando this spring.

Martin will be at the Plaza Live on Thursday, March 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are already on sale and range from $30-$40.

If attending, expect an evening riddled with awkward moments and the large humorous payoffs that seem to follow Mr. Martin wherever he roams.

