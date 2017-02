click to enlarge Who wants to make out on this couch later?

A long time ago, in days of yore, Lil Indies hosted a weekly dance party devoted to ’90s R&B called Bump & Grind. It was known for getting a little … uh … weird. This Valentine’s Day, Indies presents a special menu of sweet cocktails and sour beers, lets returning DJ Waldo Faldo pick the tunes, and waits to see just what kind of freaky shit’ll happen around last call.10 p.m. Tuesday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org