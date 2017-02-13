Band of the Week: Moonmen From Mars

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youCaptain POTUS J-Rod - Captain, lead vocals, and drumsKim Jong Moonman - Offensive Coordinator, guitarMaster Seargent #27 - Weapons Commander, bassPunky Blumenfeld - human slave, all around nice-guy, sonic manipulationsWe all crash landed on the moon at different points throughout history. We met because we all identified the same geographic formation that would provide the biggest strategic advantage and convened at that spot. We gestated on the moon for many decades, absorbing sattelite feeds from Earth as a way of gathering infomation. It was in 2012 that we completed our ship, came to Earth, and abducted the human Punky Blumenfeld. I credit our existence as a band to this Earth year.- 2014- 2015- 2015We. Are. Moonmen. From. Mars.Opening for Agent Orange in 2014. It was a sold-out show at Will's Pub, and the crowd was nice and rowdy.That is a loaded question, human. We will only grant you one...Every band we have played with, or ever will play with, is of the upmost quality.We are commonly labeled as a "punk band". We are an invasion force that is here to lure you in with our dulcet tones while we simultaneously indoctrinate your unconscious selves.Orlando is our adopted home after landing on Earth. Just think about that. We could have gone anywhere in the world, and we chose to come here because there's just something special about it. You humans will really miss it when we abduct you and put you in cryo-stasis. Our least favorite thing is the mosquitos.We are currently in production on our first full-length album,, to be released in Earth-year 2017 on Post Records.