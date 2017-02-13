Band of the Week: Moonmen From Mars

click to enlarge
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Moonmen From Mars
.
Moonmen From Mars are playing Will's Pub tonight, Monday, Feb. 13, with Death, Golden Pelicans, and Vicious Dreams.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Captain POTUS J-Rod - Captain, lead vocals, and drums
Kim Jong Moonman - Offensive Coordinator, guitar
Master Seargent #27 - Weapons Commander, bass
Punky Blumenfeld - human slave, all around nice-guy, sonic manipulations
When did the band form?
We all crash landed on the moon at different points throughout history. We met because we all identified the same geographic formation that would provide the biggest strategic advantage and convened at that spot. We gestated on the moon for many decades, absorbing sattelite feeds from Earth as a way of gathering infomation. It was in 2012 that we completed our ship, came to Earth, and abducted the human Punky Blumenfeld. I credit our existence as a band to this Earth year.
Currently available releases:
The Horrors of Dr. Jones
- 2014
Fear & Terror
- 2015
I Want To Believe
- 2015
Websites:
Describe your sound in five words:
We. Are. Moonmen. From. Mars.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Opening for Agent Orange in 2014. It was a sold-out show at Will's Pub, and the crowd was nice and rowdy.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
That is a loaded question, human. We will only grant you one...
Every band we have played with, or ever will play with, is of the upmost quality.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We are commonly labeled as a "punk band". We are an invasion force that is here to lure you in with our dulcet tones while we simultaneously indoctrinate your unconscious selves.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Orlando is our adopted home after landing on Earth. Just think about that. We could have gone anywhere in the world, and we chose to come here because there's just something special about it. You humans will really miss it when we abduct you and put you in cryo-stasis. Our least favorite thing is the mosquitos.
Any big news to share?
We are currently in production on our first full-length album, Reanimator
, to be released in Earth-year 2017 on Post Records.