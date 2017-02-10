Someone tried to cancel school in Seminole County with a fake Twitter account

Gone are the days when students would forge a letter home to parents to try and skip school. Today someone added a 21st-century spin to this age-old technique by creating a fake Twitter account pretending to be the official voice of Seminole County Public Schools.
STATEMENT: Due to threats of student violence, Oviedo High School cancelling class on Friday, Feb. 10 pic.twitter.com/cVoBBvsIqF— SCPS Info (@SCPSInformation) February 9, 2017
nah @Oviedo_High y'all fake as fuck— SCPS Info (@SCPSInformation) February 10, 2017
