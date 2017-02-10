Bloggytown

Friday, February 10, 2017

Someone tried to cancel school in Seminole County with a fake Twitter account

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 5:53 PM

Gone are the days when students would forge a letter home to parents to try and skip school. Today someone added a 21st-century spin to this age-old technique by creating a fake Twitter account pretending to be the official voice of Seminole County Public Schools.

The account, @SCPSInformation, tweeted out a pretty professional-looking fake press release that said classes at Oviedo High School would be canceled today, Feb. 10, due to threats of violence.

The real account is @SCPSInfo.

The fake account was a bit suspicious, with only a single tweet and "Joined February 2017" in its bio. Plus, if school were actually being canceled, SCPS would use its phone and email blast alert system to inform families.

According to WKMG, SCPS is working with law enforcement to investigate who's responsible for trying to cancel the school day.

We suspect the culprit might be a student, given the response the account gave Oviedo High School when they tweeted out a disclaimer for the hoax.


