Owner of 'I-4 Eye Sore' says project will be completed in 18 months, but let's be realistic

click to enlarge Photo via _half.tone_/Instagram

Like a kid saying he'll finally clean his room, SuperChannel 55 President Claud Bowers says he's finally finishing his 16-year construction project, the Majesty Building, also known as the "I-4 Eye Sore."According to the, city manager Frank Martz says Bowers will soon submit a new construction schedule that will have the 18-story tower completed sometime within the next 12-18 months.OK. Sure.The building, which has no interior work done and is basically just scaffolding and glass, is a self-funded project of Bowers' Christian television station. Bowers also received a settlement from the state for land use during the I-4 expansion.It's worth pointing out that every single year Bowers says the his giant shell of a building will be completed within a year. For some historical scope, iPods, Shrek and Wikipedia didn't exist when he started construction.Here's to another 16 years.