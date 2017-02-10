Bloggytown

Friday, February 10, 2017

Owner of 'I-4 Eye Sore' says project will be completed in 18 months, but let's be realistic

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA _HALF.TONE_/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via _half.tone_/Instagram
Like a kid saying he'll finally clean his room, SuperChannel 55 President Claud Bowers says he's finally finishing his 16-year construction project, the Majesty Building, also known as the "I-4 Eye Sore."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, city manager Frank Martz says Bowers will soon submit a new construction schedule that will have the 18-story tower completed sometime within the next 12-18 months.

OK. Sure.

The building, which has no interior work done and is basically just scaffolding and glass, is a self-funded project of Bowers' Christian television station. Bowers also received a settlement from the state for land use during the I-4 expansion.

It's worth pointing out that every single year Bowers says the his giant shell of a building will be completed within a year. For some historical scope, iPods, Shrek and Wikipedia didn't exist when he started construction.

Here's to another 16 years.

Tags: , ,

