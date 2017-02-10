Marco Rubio says Trump's frequent trips to Florida are a 'burden' on local economy

click image
Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is not happy about how much President Donald Trump's visits to his Mar-a-Lago Club are costing Florida taxpayers.
Rubio took to Twitter Thursday to express his concerns about the burden the president's frequent "winter White House" visits are imposing on the Sunshine State.
According to the Palm Beach Post
, which Rubio linked to, Trump's visit last weekend to his Mar-a-Lago resort cost Palm Beach airports nearly $215,000. The number includes $217,000 in lost revenue for one fixed base operator at Palm Beach International Airport and $30,000 in lost business at the nearby Lantana airport.
The head of the Lantana airport, the 10th busiest "general aviation" airport in the country, says that if Trump continues to visit, he will "kill this airport
," causing tenants to lose $1 million in just his first year in office.
Back in November, Trump's five-day Florida visit forced the country to shell out $248,000 in overtime to Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies.
But it looks like Rubio's whining is falling on deaf ears. This weekend, Trump will again return to Florida to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.