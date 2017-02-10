The Heard

Friday, February 10, 2017

The Heard

Keith Sweat, king of the quiet storm, gets CFE Arena in the mood for love at the Valentine's Music Fest

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Don't listen to the haters: Valentine's Day is great – as long as you have a date on your arm. Revel in passion and romance at CFE Arena this weekend with an all-out tribute to love featuring R&B superstar Keith Sweat. Sweat (real name!) is hitting the triple-decade mark in his career, sitting comfortably on a discography that features some of the smoothest jams to grace the Quiet Storm airwaves. He's joined by fellow New Jack Swing pioneer Bobby Brown, '80s throwback El DeBarge ("Rhythm of the Night") and new-school smoothie Avant ("Makin' Good Love"). Fair warning: Babies will probably get made after this show.
with Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, El DeBarge, Avant | 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 | CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | cfearena.com | $52.50-$125
