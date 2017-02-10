Bloggytown

Friday, February 10, 2017

Florida man crashes SUV into home and lands on couch

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:27 PM

SCREEN GRAB VIA WJXT
  • Screen grab via WJXT
A Florida man landed safely on a sofa after crashing his SUV into a home in Jacksonville early Friday morning.

"At approximately 3:05 this morning, a vehicle was westbound on Wilson Boulevard, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, knocked over a mailbox and some trees, ended up hitting a house," said Detective J.C. Hurst of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to WJXT.

According to WJXT, the 24-year-old driver, who was not identified by authorities, was somehow ejected from his car after hitting the house, only to end up upside-down on the living room couch.

The driver was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Though Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believe speed was a factor in the crash, they are also investigating whether alcohol was involved.

