Central Florida Expressway Authority decides to not raise tolls by 15 percent

click image
-
Photo via john p nasiatka on Flickr.
Driving on toll roads, which is just one of the perks of living in Central Florida, just got a little bit better.
WMFE
reports that on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Central Florida Expressway Authority board voted unanimously to freeze a 15 percent toll hike originally scheduled to start June 1.
The board also voted to keep future toll increases t0 1.5 percent (or the rate of inflation) for the next five years.
These changes will add up for drivers. Someone who typically pays $100 a month in tolls would end up saving over $1,000 over a six-year period.
Jay Madara, an Expressway Authority board member, told the Orlando Sentinel
that the 15 percent hike would have helped boost annual revenue by about $60 million.
Business and tourism have remained strong in Florida, helping drive up volume through toll plazas. This has allowed the agency to cut back on higher fees.
Even with lower tolls, Madara told WMFE that the agency will be able to afford the $1.3 billion in projects planned for the next five years.