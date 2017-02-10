Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 10, 2017

Bloggytown

Be sure to put your phone down and look up tonight

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NASA
  • Photo via NASA
For all the stargazers out there, this weekend is a big deal.

The night sky will feature three different events this weekend, including a Snow Moon, a lunar eclipse, and a comet share.

The lunar eclipse will start the weekend off on Friday night around 7:45 p.m. The moon will pass into the Earth's shadow, but it won't be blacked out into a full eclipse, due to the fact that it is also a Snow Moon (which is what a full moon in February is called, FYI), so it will look more like a full moon with a bit of shadow on top. By 10 p.m., the event is expected to be over, revealing a full Snow Moon.

Saturday morning, Comet 45P, which will glow bright green, flies by Earth early at around 2 a.m. However, unless you have a telescope handy, this comet will be tricky to see to the naked eye due to the aforementioned full moon.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marco Rubio says Trump's frequent trips to Florida are a 'burden' on local economy Read More

  2. Sean Spicer forgot about Orlando Read More

  3. Wishes fireworks end at Magic Kingdom on May 11, Happily Ever After debuts May 12 Read More

  4. Gasparilla Music Festival releases complete lineup for 2017 Read More

  5. Bleeker, Pepper, Eve to Adam added to WJRR's Earthday Birthday concert lineup Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation