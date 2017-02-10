Be sure to put your phone down and look up tonight

click to enlarge Photo via NASA

For all the stargazers out there, this weekend is a big deal.The night sky will feature three different events this weekend, including a Snow Moon, a lunar eclipse, and a comet share.The lunar eclipse will start the weekend off on Friday night around 7:45 p.m. The moon will pass into the Earth's shadow, but it won't be blacked out into a full eclipse, due to the fact that it is also a Snow Moon (which is what a full moon in February is called, FYI), so it will look more like a full moon with a bit of shadow on top. By 10 p.m., the event is expected to be over, revealing a full Snow Moon.Saturday morning, Comet 45P, which will glow bright green, flies by Earth early at around 2 a.m. However, unless you have a telescope handy, this comet will be tricky to see to the naked eye due to the aforementioned full moon.