9 Orlando area restaurants rolling out the red carpet for Valentine's Day

click to enlarge Photo via Canvas Restaurant & Market/Facebook

As Valentine's Day is the second-busiest night for dining out (first is Mother's Day), we can't blame restaurants for choosing a prix fixe, limited menu instead of their full selection. Fewer options mean clockwork in the kitchen and quicker service for the dining room.We can't guarantee there are reservations left, but it's worth a call to see if you can get in first or last of the night.Special menu items include wood-oven roasted lobster tail with chili butter, blood orange and Jerusalem artichokes, and 12-ounce prime Manhattan steak with roasted garlic-cauliflower puree, shaved black truffles and Point Reyes bleu cheese.Reservations: 407-313-7800Canvas' little sister resto is offering a six-course prix fixe for two people for $70. Add the five-course beverage pairing for another $45. Expect burrata with smoked prosciutto, roasted Canaveral shrimp, foie gras terrine and cassoulet on the menu.Reservations: 407-955-4340The Robata grill and sushi restaurant will be serving their regular a la carte menu, but there's also a five-course, $85 menu for two that includes branzino crudo, miso chowder and Chilean sea bass with bacon dashi.Reservations: 407-370-3359The drive out to darling Mount Dora is worth the service and food you'll find in Van Aken's new-ish restaurant. The V-Day menu is $75 per person for four courses, plus $35 for wine pairings. You'll feast on Florida cobia, Kurobuta pork belly, grilled short ribs and spiny lobster, and crème brûlée to finish.Reservations: 352-385-1921The $48 menu at the swank steakhouse includes oysters on the half shell with caviar mignonette and Veuve Clicquot champagne or Grey Goose vodka.Reservations: 407-351-5074Four courses for $45 at the modern Winter Park boite includes a choice of appetizer, soup or salad, entree, dessert and a glass of wine from one of the entree pairings lists.Reservations: 407-708-3600The International Drive location flickers with fire in the low lighting, and the cocktails are on point. The $30 three-course menu includes an app, entree and dessert from the special menu, including ribs. Duh.Reservations: 407-248-0094Mexican food makes everyone happy, and Cocina 214 would be a chill choice for a meal after a leisurely stroll down Park Avenue. They'll be serving their regular menu, but each couple dining will receive a complimentary piece of tres leches cake for a sweet ending.Reservations: 407-790-7997Trip to Paris wasn't in the cards this year?. Visit the next closest thing on Orange Avenue, and try anything on the regular menu, including Belgian-style, bouillabaisse and oysters from the cold bar.Reservations: 407-930-1700