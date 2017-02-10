10 last-minute Valentine's Day dinner spots where you won't need a reservation

click to enlarge Rob Bartlett

You forgot to make reservations for Valentine's Day (it's Tuesday, BTW), and you're sure you're headed for the doghouse. No sweat. Here are 10 romance-ready restos where it's cool if you didn't call ahead — they don't take reservations anyway.Just a side note before the cat's out of the bag: Consider dining earlier than you normally would. Like, get there when they open — we've listed opening hours below. There's a good bet there will be a crowd outside waiting, so you'll want to get your name on the list as early as possible. It's not the end of the world, either, since dining early leaves more time for V-Day fun other places (wink wink).Ultra modern mid-century furnishings, loud and active, great for people-watching.5:30 p.m.Mazemen ramen with uni, pancetta and beech mushrooms.Cavernous restaurant with tons of things to look at, including virtual fish and actual fish.11 a.m. – if you want to do dinner, head in around 4:30-5 p.m.The All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi (Trust us.)Intimate, minimalist, attentive.5 p.m.Alabama hen, and treat yourself to one of their excellent by-the-bottle wines.You'll feel like family while you're snarfing down your carbs. Pure comfort.10 a.m., but dinner starts heating up around 5:30 p.m.The three-course dinner will feature beet ravioli with goat cheese, gnocchi or tagliatelle florentine.Dinner on Tuesday promises to be a quieter affair than usual, and lovely under the market lights outside.11:30 a.m., and dinner ramps up at 5 p.m.Steak frites — coffee-rubbed hanger steak and truffle fries.Dim lighting, straight-ahead jazz on the speakers, laughter at the bar, located behind secret elevator doors.5 p.m.Rotating seasonal menu means something different is always what the doctor ordered.Lively with lots of light during daylight hours. Sultry during sunset.3 p.m.Go for the large charcuterie and cheese platter and make sure to include semi-aged goat cheese Humboldt Fog as one of your picks.The weather's going to be gorg, so eating outside is a no-brainer. Also, across from swan boat rides for an easy after-dinner activity.11:30 a.m., but get there at 5 p.m. to beat the dinner rush."Tot-chos," tater tots with all the nacho fixins.This lakeside seafood spot has been an Orlando mainstay forever. It's no-frills, but also no fuss, with a serene view of Lake Jennie Jewel.11 a.m.; dinner crowds increase at 6 p.m.Mofongo Seafood combines Florida's bounty with flavors from our local Puerto Rican community.Sit on the patio for a front-row seat to the lit-up Orlando Eye and all the activity at I-Drive 360.11 a.m., and since it's in Tourist Town, it's always busy, but Google says the best time to head in is before 6 p.m.The poke nachos are on the "snacks" menu, but they're an excellent entree choice.