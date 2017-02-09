Wishes fireworks end at Magic Kingdom on May 11, Happily Ever After debuts May 12

"Wishes, dream a dream; Wishes, set it free..." If those lyrics set off a chanting children's choir inside your skull, you've probably seen the Magic Kingdom's Wishes fireworks show at least once or 20 times since its debut in 2003. Get ready to say goodbye to another piece of Walt Disney World tradition, because Wishes will have its final performance on May 11, in order to make way for the new Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular, which debuts on the next evening.For over 13 years, Wishes has been the go-to fireworks show at Disney's original Orlando theme park, except when it was pre-empted for seasonal shows like HalloWishes and Holiday Wishes. Narrated by Jiminy Cricket and featuring a flying appearance by Tinkerbell, Wishes was the first major Walt Disney World production created by Steve Davidson, who went on to create World of Color and Disneyland Forever for California.Happily Every After, the new replacement for Wishes, will premiere at the Magic Kingdom on May 12. According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the new show "will inspire guests to seek out and find their own 'Happily Ever After' by showcasing some of the greatest adventures Disney characters have taken to achieve their dreams. The show will feature the latest fireworks and pyrotechnics and original animation, plus a heart-tugging original score."Much like the recent Star Wars fireworks at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the new Magic Kingdom fireworks show is expected to rely heavily on video projection mapping on Cinderella Castle, and will incorporate characters fromand