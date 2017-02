St. Paul & The Broken Bones are coming to Orlando this spring

click to enlarge Photo via St Paul & The Broken Bones

Soul-infused funk has scheduled a sunny vacation in Orlando, as St Paul & The Broken Bones are set to roll in on their "Sea of Noise Tour" this spring.The band will bring their tour to The Beacham on March 23. This is definitely a show worth seeing, considering St. Paul & The Broken Bones recently landed onCheck your hangups at the door because St. Paul & The Broken Bones are sure to touch some tender spots in your heart if you live for the funk and you're man enough to let them.Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on Ticketfly for $25.