Thursday, February 9, 2017

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are coming to Orlando this spring

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ST PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES
  • Photo via St Paul & The Broken Bones
Soul-infused funk has scheduled a sunny vacation in Orlando, as St Paul & The Broken Bones are set to roll in on their "Sea of Noise Tour" this spring.

The band will bring their tour to The Beacham on March 23. This is definitely a show worth seeing, considering  St. Paul & The Broken Bones recently landed on Paste Magazine's 25 Best Live acts of 2016.
Check your hangups at the door because St. Paul & The Broken Bones are sure to touch some tender spots in your heart if you live for the funk and you're man enough to let them.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on Ticketfly for $25.

