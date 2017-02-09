St. Paul & The Broken Bones are coming to Orlando this spring
Posted
By Nick Wills
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:50 PM
Soul-infused funk has scheduled a sunny vacation in Orlando, as St Paul & The Broken Bones are set to roll in on their "Sea of Noise Tour" this spring.
The band will bring their tour to The Beacham on March 23. This is definitely a show worth seeing, considering St. Paul & The Broken Bones recently landed on Paste Magazine's 25 Best Live acts of 2016.
Check your hangups at the door because St. Paul & The Broken Bones are sure to touch some tender spots in your heart if you live for the funk and you're man enough to let them.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on Ticketfly for $25.