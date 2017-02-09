Seaworld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off this weekend with Lynyrd Skynyrd

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Lynyrd Skynyrd/Facebook
Get ready to request "Free Bird" over and over again, because SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival
begins this weekend with Lynyrd Skynyrd set to christen the voyage.
The festival starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, and runs through May 13. According to SeaWorld, Seven Seas will feature a variety of musical acts like ZZ Top, the Village People, Styx and more.
Fifty-five local and international craft beers will also be on hand, as well as 11 global markets serving 60 different dishes from Asia, Brazil, the Caribbean and more.
Check out the whole menu here
.
The festival is included with paid admission to SeaWorld. Reserved seating can be purchased in advance here.