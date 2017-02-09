The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 9, 2017

The Heard

Seaworld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off this weekend with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LYNYRD SKYNYRD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Lynyrd Skynyrd/Facebook
Get ready to request "Free Bird" over and over again, because SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival begins this weekend with Lynyrd Skynyrd set to christen the voyage.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, and runs through May 13. According to SeaWorld, Seven Seas will feature a variety of musical acts like ZZ Top, the Village People, Styx and more.

Fifty-five local and international craft beers will also be on hand, as well as 11 global markets serving 60 different dishes from Asia, Brazil, the Caribbean and more.

Check out the whole menu here.

The festival is included with paid admission to SeaWorld. Reserved seating can be purchased in advance here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sean Spicer forgot about Orlando Read More

  2. Wishes fireworks end at Magic Kingdom on May 11, Happily Ever After debuts May 12 Read More

  3. Publix deli counters will no longer offer the 'courtesy slice' Read More

  4. House moves forward proposal to kill Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida Read More

  5. First look at Tapu Tapu wearable devices for Universal's Volcano Bay Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation