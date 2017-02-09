Opera crossover star Andrea Bocelli gives you a good reason to take your mom out for Valentine's Day

Hey, so it didn’t work out and you weren’t able to secure a Valentine this year. That’s OK, sweetie. Take the opportunity to take your mom out on a date. Heck, grab grandma too. Bring those ladies out to the Amway Center, because there’s nothing moms like more than seeing a mostly blind Italian pop opera star sing “Time to Say Goodbye.” If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll have a meet-cute with your soulmate as your respective moms get into a fight over the last mini-box of red wine at the concession stand. It could happen!
8 p.m. Saturday; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $75-$855; amwaycenter.com