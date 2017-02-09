New bill would allow Floridians to purchase food and liquor in one place

click image
Photo via David Huang/Flickr
A new bill is rapidly moving through the state legislature that would allow Floridians to finally be able to buy both food and liquor at a grocery store, like normal people.
Many, many states allow booze and grub to coexist under one roof
, but not Florida. Though Florida grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine, liquor (the good stuff), must be sold in a completely separate building.
SB 106
, a bill that would overturn an outdated law banning the sale of hard liquor inside Florida grocery stores, was approved by a Senate panel on Thursday, February 9, reports the Associated Press.
The bill now heads to the full Senate.
For the record, Publix has come out against this bill
, saying their stores were basically built around accommodating the separation of booze and food.
Last January Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous issued a statement saying, "Publix opposes SB106. Our business model has followed current Florida law where there must be a separate entrance for liquor stores."
Obviously, big chain grocers like Walmart and Target are all about SB 106.