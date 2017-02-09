Tip Jar

Thursday, February 9, 2017

New bill would allow Floridians to purchase food and liquor in one place

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 3:14 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DAVID HUANG/FLICKR
  • Photo via David Huang/Flickr
A new bill is rapidly moving through the state legislature that would allow Floridians to finally be able to buy both food and liquor at a grocery store, like normal people.

Many, many states allow booze and grub to coexist under one roof, but not Florida. Though Florida grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine, liquor (the good stuff), must be sold in a completely separate building.

SB 106, a bill that would overturn an outdated law banning the sale of hard liquor inside Florida grocery stores, was approved by a Senate panel on Thursday, February 9, reports the Associated Press.

The bill now heads to the full Senate.

For the record, Publix has come out against this bill, saying their stores were basically built around accommodating the separation of booze and food.

Last January Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous issued a statement saying, "Publix opposes SB106. Our business model has followed current Florida law where there must be a separate entrance for liquor stores."

Obviously, big chain grocers like Walmart and Target are all about SB 106.

